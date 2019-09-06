ORLANDO, Fla. — Halloween Horror Nights will soon begin at Universal Studios Florida.

HHN 29: September 6-November 2

10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, live entertainment

RELATED: Universal Adds Starcourt Mall Food Court to HHN

Running select nights through November 2, the Halloween event includes 10 haunted houses, five themed scare zones and live entertainment.

A few of the houses set for this year's event are based on TV shows and films set in the 1980s, including "Ghostbusters" (1984), "Stranger Things" and "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" (1988).

During a preview this week, Universal showed off a few of the houses visitors will encounter.

GHOSTBUSTERS

Who you gonna call?

The Ghostbusters have made their way to Halloween Horror Nights with their very own haunted house.

Inside, visitors will venture through scenes from the original film, including the firehouse where Janine the receptionist is waiting, the public library and even the streets of New York.

And yes, visitors will even come face-to-face with Slimer and Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man.

The house also includes dozens of props fans of the film will recognize such as proton packs and the jumpsuits. Visitors should also keep their noses at the ready since the house features a few scents here and there.

"We even have smells in this house," show director Charles Gray said. "The burnt apartment and melted marshmallow, you got to have that."

STRANGER THINGS

"Stranger Things" returns to Halloween Horror Nights. And this year's house will feature scenes from seasons two and three.

Visitors will make their way through scenes like Hopper's cabin and the Starcourt Mall. They'll also encounter creatures like the demodogs.

And Universal's team says visitors will be able to see and feel the scope of season three.

"We've had the opportunity to create full monsters, and as you go through the second half of the house, you are going to experience those large monsters that are part of that show," show director Patrick Braillard said.

YETI: TERROR OF THE YUKON

Yeti: Terror of the Yukon is one of the original concept houses from Universal.

Taking inspiration from an element featured in last year's Slaughter Sinema house, Yeti transports visitors to a remote wilderness of the Yukon. There, visitors will encounter a tribe of bloodthirsty Yetis that have attacked the logging community there.

Visitors will venture through a log cabin as well as a labyrinth of caves.