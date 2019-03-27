ORLANDO, Fla. -- Who's ready to go back to Hawkins, Indiana?

Stranger Things house returning to Halloween Horror Nights

This year's house will feature scenes from season 2 and 3 of the show

HHN 29: September 6 - November 2

Stranger Things is returning to this year's Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Orlando announced Wednesday.

In an all-new haunted house, visitors will be taken through scenes from season two and season three of the popular Netflix series.

Last year, visitors were taken to the Upside Down and through Will Byers' bedroom. This time around, they will come face to face with Demodogs as well as walk through Hopper's cabin and the Starcourt Mall.

Stranger Things is the first house to be annouced for the annual Halloween event, which is set to feature 10 houses and five unique scare zones.

In previous years, Halloween Horror Nights has featured houses inspired by Poltergeist, Halloween 4, The Walking Dead, American Horror Story as well as original concepts.

Halloween Horror Nights 2019 takes place at Universal Studios Florida on select nights from September 6 to November 2.