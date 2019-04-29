ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal will dig deep into its horror bag of tricks for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, but this doesn't look like any old Monster Mash.

Universal Orlando Resort announced an all-new haunted house Monday honoring the OGs of horror, the Universal Monster.

Dracula, the Wolfman, Frankenstein's Monster and other creatures will be on hand to terrify guests as they travel through each monster's domain.

Universal says there will be 10 haunted houses this year, along with five scare zones. They've already announced that the wildly popular Stranger Things house would return, and there will be a new original house patterned after ancient Rome.

Halloween Horror Nights starts Friday, September 6 and runs through November 2 at Universal Studios Florida.