ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has announced another original house for this year's Halloween Horror Nights.

Yeti: Terror of the Yukon set for Halloween Horror Nights

Visitors will encounter blood-thirsty Yetis

Other houses: Stranger Things, Universal Monsters

Yeti: Terror of the Yukon will transport visitors to a logging camp in a remote, uninhabitable part of Canada where they'll encounter a tribe of blood-thirsty beasts known at Yetis.

"As you enter the labyrinth of caves, you'll hear the screaming echoes of those who couldn't escape the inevitable," Universal said of the house in a blog post. "If you survive long enough to see the end, you're likely to find the remains of those who came before you and meet their same demise."

The new house takes inspiration from "Attack of the Swamp Yeti," one of the "films" featured in last year's Slaughter Sinema house.

The popular Halloween event will take place at Universal Studios Florida and feature 10 haunted houses and scare zones. Previously announced houses for this year's event include Stranger Things, Universal Monsters, Nightingales: Blood Pit and Depths of Fear.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights from September 6 through November 2.