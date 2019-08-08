ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando on Thursday announced a new original concept house for Halloween Horror Nights.

HHN: September 6-November 2

Graveyard Games will take visitors through the haunted Ascension Parish Cemetery where "vengeful spirits have been awakened from their graves."

As the story goes, the antics of two teenagers have awakened the spirits of the dead.

As visitors make their way through the graveyard, they'll see the repercussions of teens' actions, encountering skeletons, ghastly apparitions and vengeful spirits.

The haunted house will feature a social media element. Before entering the dark graveyard, visitors will be able to hear stories from the town's locals. They can use their mobile phones to learn the cemetery's "spooky legends." To unlock this feature visitors will need to open the Facebook Messenger app while on the Halloween Horror Nights Facebook page.

Graveyard Games joins previously announced original houses created by Universal's Entertainment team. Among them, Nightingales: Blood Pit, Depths of Fear and Yeti: Terror of the Yukon. Halloween Horror Nights will also include houses inspired by Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, Killer Klowns from Outer Space and Us.

Universal has not yet revealed this year's scare zones.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights September 6-November 2 at Universal Studios Florida.