ORLANDO, Fla. – Look for something strange in your neighborhood at Universal Studios Florida this fall.

Ghostbusters house coming to Halloween Horror Nights

Visitors will get to see recreated scenes from the 1984 film

Slimer, Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and more will be featured

RELATED: 80s Return to Halloween Horror Nights

A Ghostbusters haunted house is coming to Halloween Horror Nights, the theme park announced Wednesday.

The house will put visitors in the middle of the 1984 film with recreated scenes such as the New York Public Library, the Temple of Gozer and more. Visitors will come face-to-face with paranormal creatures such as Slimer, Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and more as they make their way through the house.

The announcement comes as the film marks its 35th anniversary.

Ghostbusters gets a house at @UniversalORL #hhn29 this year! Which ghost/demon from the original #Ghostbusters film is your favorite?

Halloween Horror Nights Details: https://t.co/ZXyezuBtW1 — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) July 17, 2019

Ghostbusters will be in good company as it joins previously announced houses such as Stranger Things, Universal Monsters, Nightingales: Blood Pit, Depths of Fear and Yeti: Terror of the Yukon.

In addition to 10 haunted houses, this year's 80s-theme event will include five scare zones. So far, Universal has not revealed what the scare zones will be.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights September 6 through November 2.

For more information, visit halloweenhorrornights.com.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;