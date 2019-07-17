ORLANDO, Fla. – Look for something strange in your neighborhood at Universal Studios Florida this fall.
- Ghostbusters house coming to Halloween Horror Nights
- Visitors will get to see recreated scenes from the 1984 film
- Slimer, Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and more will be featured
- RELATED: 80s Return to Halloween Horror Nights
A Ghostbusters haunted house is coming to Halloween Horror Nights, the theme park announced Wednesday.
The house will put visitors in the middle of the 1984 film with recreated scenes such as the New York Public Library, the Temple of Gozer and more. Visitors will come face-to-face with paranormal creatures such as Slimer, Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and more as they make their way through the house.
The announcement comes as the film marks its 35th anniversary.
Ghostbusters will be in good company as it joins previously announced houses such as Stranger Things, Universal Monsters, Nightingales: Blood Pit, Depths of Fear and Yeti: Terror of the Yukon.
In addition to 10 haunted houses, this year's 80s-theme event will include five scare zones. So far, Universal has not revealed what the scare zones will be.
Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights September 6 through November 2.
For more information, visit halloweenhorrornights.com.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.