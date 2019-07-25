ORLANDO, Fla. – Killer Klowns from Outer Space is returning to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, the resort announced Thursday.

The creatures from MGM's 1988 film were featured in a scare zone at last year's event, but this time around they're getting their own haunted house.

The Killer Klowns house will "transport guests to a sleepy small town of Crescent Cove, taken over by a pack of murderous clown-like creatures," Universal said in a news release.

The house will include scenes such as the Klowns' circus-tent spaceship, a storage room where victims are kept and an eerie amusement park.

Along the way, visitors will encounter scents of cotton candy, stale buttery popcorn and ice cream.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space joins previously announced houses such as Ghostbusters, Stranger Things, Universal Monsters, Nightingales: Blood Pit, Depths of Fear and Yeti: Terror of the Yukon.

Universal has said that this year's event will include 10 houses and five scare zones, which have not yet been announced.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights September 6-November 2.