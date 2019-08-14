ORLANDO, Fla. – Rob Zombie's cult classic House of 1000 Corpses is set to terrify visitors at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights.

Captain Spaulding's Museum of Monsters and Madmen to be brought to life

A new haunted house inspired by the film will bring certain elements to life, including the Firefly Family home and Captain Spaudling's Museum of Monsters and Madmen, a roadside attraction.

"Without a moment to catch their breath, guests will venture to the chaotic home of the Firefly family, a sadistic clan of psychotic killers, where the psychosis deepens and the depraved thrive," Universal said in a news release.

Visitors will also weave through a networks of dark tunnels underneath house and even come face-to-face with the demented surgeon Dr. Satan.

The House of 1000 Corpses house joins a lineup that includes Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, Jordan Peele's Us, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Universal Monsters and original content houses Nightingales: Blood Pit, Depths of Fear, Yeti: Terror of the Yukon and Graveyard Games.

The event will also feature five scare zones and the return of the Academy of Villains live stage show.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights at Universal Studios Florida from September 6 through November 2.