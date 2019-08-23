ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has released the official map for Halloween Horror Nights, and if you're a "Stranger Things" fan, get ready to head to the mall.

Universal releases map for Halloween Horror Nights

Map shows listing for Starcourt Mall Food Court

The event will also include a Stranger Things house

The event will include 10 theme haunted houses, including one for Stranger Things. But one of the listings under the dining column has captured everyone's attention.

Here's the official map for Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights. And it looks like we're getting the Starcourt Mall Food Court from #StrangerThings #HHN29 pic.twitter.com/dt0rI0LB8B — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) August 22, 2019

Next to the number "4" is Starcourt Mall Food Court. Yes, it appears the setting from Season 3 of the show will be featured at this year's event.

Let's hope Scoops Ahoy will be served.

In addition to Stranger Things , other houses set for HHN include Rob Zombie's House of 1000 Corpses, Ghostbusters , Jordan Peele's Us , Killer Klowns from Outer Space , Universal Monsters , Nightingales: Blood Pit , Depths of Fear , Yeti: Terror of the Yukon and Graveyard Games .

The event will also include five scares zones — Zombieland Double Tap, Rob Zombie Hellbilly Deluxe, Anarch-cade, Vanity Ball and Vikings Undead — and the return of the Academy of Villains live stage show.

A new lagoon show called Halloween Marathon of Mayhem will debut at the event.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights September 6 to November 2 at Universal Studios Florida.