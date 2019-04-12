ORLANDO, Fla. — Ancient Rome will be the setting for one of this year's Halloween Horror Nights' haunted houses.

Universal Orlando on Friday dropped the name and theme for the second house revealed for 2019's event: "Nightingales: Blood Pit."

In an original storyline, visitors will be taken to a drought-stricken ancient Rome, where a ruthless emperor runs bloody, gladiatorial games that feature grisly creatures called "nightingales" that feed on the dead and dying. Visitors will try to survive alongside the gladiators.

Halloween Horror Nights this year will have 10 haunted houses and five "scare zones," Universal Orlando says. Late last month, the company announced that a "Stranger Things" house will return to HHN . Houses in previous years were themed after Poltergeist, Halloween 4, "American Horror Story," and "The Walking Dead."

The park's popular annual event runs select nights from September 6 through November 2.