ORLANDO, Fla. — If you have a fear of water, the latest haunted house announced for Halloween Horror Nights will be the stuff of nightmares.

"Depths of Fear" will be one of the original concept houses joining this year's lineup, Universal Orlando said Tuesday.

As the story goes, workers for a deep-sea mining company have become infected by parasitic creatures that turn them into "crazed hosts." Guests will make their way through the facility, trying to avoid the infected miners and flesh-eating acidic eggs.

Halloween Horror Nights will have 10 haunted houses and five scare zones. Universal has previously announced Stranger Things , Universal Monsters and Nightingales: Blood Pit as houses set for this year's lineup.

The popular Halloween event will run on select nights from September 6 through November 2.