ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is turning director Jordan Peele's Us into a haunted house for this year's Halloween Horror Nights.

The film, which starred Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke, tells the story of a family who come face-to-face with doppelgangers intent on terrorizing them.

The new house will feature sets inspired from the film, including underground coast-to-coast tunnels and the uprising of "The Tethered"—the doppelgangers of everyone in America.

"The journey begins circa 1986 as guests follow in the footsteps of the young girl they first meet as Adelaide Wilson as she innocently ventures through a mirror funhouse at the Santa Cruz boardwalk and has a fateful and traumatic encounter with her tethered doppelganger," Universal said in Wednesday's announcement.

The house will transition to the present day, where guest will encounter the muderous "Tethered."

"It's very exciting to know that fans of Us will get to experience firsthand the terror of being stalked and tormented by 'The Tethered,' Jordan Peele said in a statement. "It's been a lifelong ambition of mine to create a monster that would scare people on Halloween, so having 'The Tethered' join such esteemed company is a dream come true."

Us joins a lineup that includes houses based on Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Ghostbusters, Stranger Things, and Universal Monsters. Original houses include Nightingales: Blood Pit, Depths of Fear and Yeti: Terror of the Yukon.

Universal hasn't revealed what this year's five scare zones will be.

Halloween Horror Nights takes place select nights September 6 through November 2.