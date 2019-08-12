ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has announced the scare zones for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal announces scare zones for Halloween Horror Nights

HHN runs select nights from September 6 to November 2

Get ready for Zombieland, Rob Zombie Hellbilly Deluxe, and Anarch-Cade .

Universal says the scare zones will be packed with "terrifying monsters and demented fiends."

Zombieland Double Tap puts visitors in the middle of the United States of Zombieland. Hellbilly Deluxe uses the heavy metal horror of Rob Zombie’s music and imagery, and the Anarch-Cade zone is a 1980s-inspired arcade that has taken over Avenue of the Stars.

