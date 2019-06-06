ORLANDO, Fla. – The 1980s will return to this year's Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Orlando announced Thursday.

The popular Halloween event kicks off September 6 at Universal Studios Florida and runs select nights through November 2.

"On the heels of last year's immensely popular event, the '80s will return with a vengeance to Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights," the theme park said in a news release. "All-new horrifying experiences inspired by some of the biggest frights of the era will invade the world's premier Halloween event—offering no escape from the decade that just won't die."

Halloween Horror Nights will feature 10 haunted houses and five scare zones. Previously announced house for this year's event include Stranger Things, Universal Monsters, Nightingales: Blood Pit and Depths of Fear.

Select Universal Studios Florida attractions will also be open during the after-hours event.

With Thursday's reveal, Universal also announced that tickets for the event are now on sale.

Single-night tickets range from $66.99 plus tax to $91.99, depending on the night. Multi-night tickets, like the limited-time Rush of Fear Pass, start at $109.99. That pass includes admission to Halloween Horror Nights on all September dates.

Other multi-night passes include the Frequent Fear Pass for $119 plus tax, the Frequent Fear Pass with Express Pass for $374.99 plus tax, the Frequent Fear Plus Pass for $139.99 plus tax and the Frequent Fear Plus Pass with Express Pass for $459.99.

Universal passholders can get a discount on single-night tickets and select multi-night tickets.

For more information about Halloween Horror Nights, visit orlando.halloweenhorrornights.com.