ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything leveled and total devastation — those are the words being used to describe the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian barreled through.

Tuesday night, the death toll in the Bahamas rose from five to seven people, and it's expected to continue to rise in the coming days.

Tracy Tarless, a mother of two, lives in Freeport, Grand Bahama and described the terrifying moments that she and family spent trying to escape the flood waters.

In a Facebook call, Tarless said she and her family knew early on that they would need to prepare for Hurricane Dorian — and they did.

But Tarless told Spectrum News they had no idea the storm was going to cause catastrophic damage.

Tarless, her 4-year-old and 5-year-old, her grandmother and her fiance's mother dashed to a nearby church when the water started coming up past their porch, but Hurricane Dorian's rising waters followed them.

She says they along with about 100 others eventually had to get to higher ground again. Her family was able to get a boat ride to safety.

Tarless told us she can't imagine what her home looks like and how they'll rebuild, but she's grateful her family survived.

"I had to be strong for my babies," she said.

Relief Efforts

The Abaco Islands have been devastated by the slow-moving Hurricane Dorian, and people already making plans to step in and help. According to Air Mobile Ministries, they are planning on bringing water purification systems to Abaco.

Joe Hurston said him and his team drove to Tennessee to go pick up a Cessna Caravan. As soon as it's safe to fly, they will be dropping off medical supplies to Haiti, then heading to the Abaco Islands. He says they can also help do medical evacuations if necessary.

The nonprofit is asking for public donations to help fund the water purifiers, because each one costs $2,500 but lasts more than 14 years.