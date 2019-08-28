ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Dorian has entered the northeastern Caribbean Sea, and is expected to impact the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later Wednesday. It is expected to become a hurricane later Wednesday.

As of the latest update, it was located 95 miles southeast of St. Croix. Wind speeds are up slightly from Tuesday night, to 70 mph.

The pressure has dropped to 999mb.

Tropical storm force winds extend out about 60 miles from the center. Unfortunately, however, this storm is projected to strengthen once it enters the waters near or east of the Turks and Caicos and Bahamas, potentially up a Category 2 hurricane as it turns toward the east coast of Florida.

The latest forecast track is a little to the right of the previous one, to account for variability in the long-range models.

A hurricane watch has now been issued for Vieques, Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Here is the complete list of advisories:

A hurricane watch is in effect for

Puerto Rico

Vieques

Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

A tropical storm warning is in effect for

Puerto Rico

Vieques

Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Samana

A tropical storm watch is in effect for

Dominican Republic from Samana to Puerto Plata

On this track, Dorian is projected to pass over or near the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later Wednesday.

Dorian is then forecast to move to the east of the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday, and near or to the east of the central and northwestern Bahamas on Friday and Saturday.

Puerto Rico can anticipate the storm to be moving by through the afternoon and evening hours. Anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of rain with localized totals up to 8 inches will be possible on the island, along with tropical storm force winds.

Hurricane force winds cannot be completely ruled out at this time. Dangerous surf and rip currents are also a concern.

While it is still possible for some weakening as Dorian interacts with land over the northern Caribbean Islands, the forecast track has Dorian maintaining tropical storm status while moving east of the Bahamas Friday and north of the Bahamas Saturday.

If this is the case, Dorian will be moving over warm waters, capable of strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane by Friday, followed by Category 2 strength on Sunday.

There is some uncertainty in the long-range forecast of Dorian, but it will be monitored for possible impacts for this weekend.

Right now, the path takes this storm close to Florida's east coast by Sunday. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches will be possible in Florida with higher amounts up to 7 inches.

At the least, deeper moisture will push toward the Bahamas and Florida and keep high rain chances around for Labor Day weekend.

With it being the height of Hurricane Season, we encourage Central Florida residents to stay with us for updates, and review your hurricane plans and kits.

Port Canaveral cruise lines monitoring storm

Carnival Cruise Line says its operations center in Miami is closely watching the storm.

"The safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority and our ships will remain a safe distance from the storm at all times. In the event any changes to our itineraries are necessary, we will update our guests accordingly," the company said Tuesday.

Disney has changed the itinerary for the Disney Fantasy . Instead of calling on Tortola and St. Thomas today and tomorrow, the ship will call on Grand Cayman and Cozumel, respectively.

"The safety and well-being of our guests and crew members is our highest priority," Disney said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the path of Tropical Storm Dorian and make additional itinerary changes as needed."

With it being the height of Atlantic hurricane season, we encourage Central Florida residents to stay with us for updates.

Erin has down graded to a tropical depression

Tropical Depression Six was upgraded to Tropical Storm Erin late Tuesday, but on Wednesday morning, it was downgraded to a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Erin may remain a storm for several days, but no threat to the United States.

The climatological peak of Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10, and the season runs through Nov. 30.