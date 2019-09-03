ORLANDO, Fla. – People living in areas along Florida's east coast will likely need food and other supplies once Hurricane Dorian passes.

To help, organizations, businesses and other groups are collecting supplies for those who will be affected. Below is a list of ways you can help, including donation locations.

If you're part of a group conducting a relief drive and would like to be listed here, send an email to our assignment desk at n13-desk@charter.com with a list of items you're collecting, contact information, and times and location.

DISASTER RELIEF EFFORTS

OneBlood is asking all eligible donors to donate blood can be sent to the Bahamas. Generally, healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate. For a list of donor centers and mobile drives, click here .