ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As Disney World reopens from a months-long coronavirus closure, the resort has put the brakes on two upcoming projects.

What You Need To Know Disney World pauses work on Mary Poppins, Spaceship Earth projects



Mary Poppins attraction was announced at D23 Expo last year



Disney World recently reopened its theme parks after months-long closure

Disney has postponed the reimagining of Spaceship Earth as well as development on a Mary Poppins-inspired attraction that was set for Epcot's U.K. pavilion, a Disney World spokesperson confirmed to Spectrum News 13.

The projects, which were announced last year at the D23 Expo, are currently being evaluated, the spokesperson said. No other details were given.

Spaceship Earth was set to temporarily close this summer to make way for a version that would include new narration and new scenes that focused on the "human experience." Meanwhile, the Mary Poppins attraction was going to include Cherry Tree Lane, giving visitors a chance to enter the home of the Banks family.

A big clue that the status of these projects had been adjusted was their recent exclusion from the Epcot Experience, the walkthrough attraction that gives visitors a preview of what's next for the park.

The Spaceship Earth refurbishment and the Mary Poppins attraction were part of a larger, multi-year plan to transform Epcot. The overhaul, includes newly-designated "neighborhoods" in the park, a new nighttime spectacular called Harmonious, new pavilions, and a new park entrance.

Elsewhere, other Disney World projects that are much farther along remain a go, including Tron Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, both at Epcot.

Magic Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom reopened July 11, followed by Disney's Hollywood Studios and Epcot on July 15. The parks now feature new health and safety measures, including mandatory face masks, temperature checks, social distancing protocols and reduced capacity.