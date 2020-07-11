ORLANDO, Fla. — It is the day theme park fans have been waiting for: Disney World is officially reopening Saturday morning.

Visitors going to Disney will need to have a reservation





Epcot, Hollywood Studios Reopens July 15





It has been nearly four months since Disney shut down its parks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

At 9 a.m., guests will be welcomed back into the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom. However, things will look a little different than what most are used to seeing at the happiest place on earth.

Earlier this week Disney hosted cast member and annual passholder preview days, where they tested out the new safety measures that are now in place. Visitors heading into Disney Saturday will need to have a reservation for one of the parks, as part of their effort to reduce capacity.

Visitors will also have their temperatures checked and will be required to wear a mask during their entire visit, except when in a few rest areas.

Economic experts say this will be a new challenge for Disney.

“It’s going to be a learning curve, this is a whole different operating environment for these theme parks than they’ve seen before,” said Dr. Sean Snaith, of University of Central Florida’s Institute for Economic Forecasting.

On Thursday, Disney resumed selling tickets again and allowing customers to book hotel stays for the remainder of 2020. They are gradually opening up restaurants and hotels as well.

For those waiting to visit Epcot and Hollywood Studios, Disney plans on opening up those parks to guests Wednesday, July 15.