ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Disney's Hollywood Studios and Epcot, Disney World's other two theme parks, reopened to the public Wednesday after being closed for four months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know Disney's Hollywood Studios and Epcot reopen Wednesday



Hollywood Studios opens at 10 a.m., Epcot opens at 9 a.m.



All four parks have health and safety measures put in place



Hollywood Studios opened at 10 a.m. One of the park's most popular rides, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, will use a modified virtual queue system.

Over at Epcot, which opened at 9 a.m., there is the new "Taste of Epcot International Food & Wine Festival," a modified version of the park’s popular fall food fest.

Disney's Hollywood Studios and Epcot reopen today at Disney World after being closed for four months because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/lmdxmdaZvF — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) July 15, 2020

With Hollywood Studios and Epcot joining Magic Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom, which reopened on Saturday, Wednesday marks the first time since mid-March that all four Disney World theme parks have been open at the same time.

The parks have undergone changes due to the ongoing pandemic. Several new health and safety measures have been put in place, including mandatory face masks, temperature checks, social distancing protocols, reduced capacity, and increased sanitization.

Visitors are also required to make a park reservation in order to visit the parks.

Disney's Hollywood Studios has reopened. Visitors will need a park reservation. Face masks, temperature checks are mandatory. Also ground markers are located throughout the park to encourage people to maintain social distancing. pic.twitter.com/OtKjXXjCV8 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) July 15, 2020

The reopening of Disney World's parks comes amid a recent surge in coronavirus cases in Florida. Central Florida's theme parks closed in early March in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando reopened in June with new health and safety measures in place.