ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney on Sunday dropped a slew of big updates and announcements for Walt Disney World at its biannual Disney fan convention, the D23 Expo, in Anaheim.

Here's a roundup of what's coming and changing around Disney World.

Epcot

Disney, which had already announced plans for big renovations at Epcot , revealed more details about what's coming to the park.

One of the showstoppers will happen near the entrance, with a new statue of Walt Disney surrounded by new landscaping. That area will be called Dreamer’s Point.

Epcot is also getting three new "neighborhoods" in Future World, which will be called Nature, Discovery, and Celebration.

In the France pavilion, a new Beauty and the Beast Singalong attraction is planned.

A Mary Poppins attraction set on Cherry Tree Lane with the Banks home is coming to the United Kingdom pavilion. Dick Van Dyke himself made an appearance at D23 to help make the presenation. Neither an opening date nor name for the attraction was announced.

The previously announced Guardians of the Galaxy coaster will be called "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind" and will feature what Disney described as a "backward launch into space." The coaster is set to debut in time for Disney World’s 50th anniversary in 2021.

Moana will be the inspiration for a walk-through attraction called Journey of Water that will let visitors interact with what Disney called "living water." That attraction was announced Thursday, ahead of the D23 Expo.

Disney Springs

Some big news for Disney Springs: Disney has announced a new Cirque du Soleil show debuting next year.

For the first time, Disney Animation is inspiring the Cirque show, and animated characters will interact with live performers.

The theme of the show focuses on a young girl, her animator father, and what happens when she's transported into a world of animation.

A new Disney-themed Cirque soundtrack is also being created for the show, which will debut April 17 at Disney Springs. Previews will start in March.

