ORLANDO, Fla. – Epcot is undergoing a major, multi-year transformation, with several new attractions and experiences set to debut in the coming years.

Epcot Experience debut at Disney World

Exhibit hightlights park's upcoming attractions

And now visitors can get a glimpse at what's in store in one place—the Epcot Experience exhibit.

The new preview debuted Tuesday, on the 37th anniversary of the park's opening.

Located inside the Odyssey pavilion, Walt Disney Imagineering Presents the Epcot Experience features models, renderings and video previews of upcoming attractions. New additions include the Guardians of the Galaxy coaster, a Moana-inspired attraction, a Mary Poppins attraction and more.

Inside the main room of the exhibit, visitors will be surrounded by a 360-degree, floor-to-ceiling screen that shows a 12-minute film teasing the new experiences coming to Epcot. Using projection mapping, a 3D display model in the center will transform along with the film to highlight several new projects.

Elsewhere, the new exhibit includes props from related movies on display. Visitors will also find photo ops themed to Spaceship Earth, the Guardians of the Galaxy coaster and the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival.

But the Epcot Experience isn't just about Epcot's future. The exhibit also pays homage to Epcot's past, with several posters of previous attractions on display.

Also debuting Tuesday night is the new nighttime fireworks show, Epcot Forever. The show features music highlighting classic Epcot sounds, lasers, dancing kites and fireworks.

Epcot Forever will run for a limited time until Epcot's new permanent nighttime show, HarmonioUS, debuts in 2020.