OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Angel Rivera, the father-in-law of Nicole Montalvo, has been charged with second-degree murder in her death.

The 33-year-old St. Cloud mother was found dismembered in October 2019.

Angel Rivera’s son, Christopher Otero-Rivera who is Montalvo’s estranged husband, was indicted for second-degree murder the first week of March.

The State Attorney’s Office filed amended information on Monday changing the charges against Angel Rivera, who was also indicted by a grand jury at the beginning of March.

Back in March, Angel Rivera was indicted for abuse of a dead body, accessory after the fact, and tampering with evidence.

Despite the global pandemic, there are some limited hearings being held at the Osceola County Courthouse. And attorneys can continue to file. But still, no trials until June 1.