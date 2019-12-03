KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The man accused by deputies of killing St. Cloud mom Nicole Montalvo will no longer be held in jail on murder charges, an Osceola County judge ruled Tuesday afternoon.

Christopher Otero-Rivera's attorney petitioned the judge to release his client on his own recognizance, saying prosecutors failed to file formal charges against him in the required time.

The judge agreed, though Rivera will remain in jail on a probation violation charge.

Otero-Rivera is accused of killing Montalvo, his estranged wife, in October. Her remains were found at the St. Cloud home of Otero-Rivera and his father days after she was reported missing.

Breaking: judge releasing him on his own recognizance. Friends of victim breaking down in court: “they failed Nicole. A killer is going free” https://t.co/x4KlTHHAJD — Stephanie Coueignoux (@StephanieCNews) December 3, 2019

Otero-Rivera and his father, Angel Rivera, were soon charged with premeditated murder. Otero-Rivera was being held on a bond of a $100,000.

Friends and supporters of Montalvo plan a vigil to remember her at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Osceola Memorial Gardens on Boggy Creek Road.

