OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — New documents in the Nicole Montalvo murder investigation give disturbing new details about the case, including jailhouse letters from her father-in-law, who was arrested in connection with the case.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said the St. Cloud woman's body was found dismembered in her father-in-law's backyard last October.

Spectrum News 13 was there when Montalvo's father-in-law Angel Luis Rivera bonded out of jail Monday night .

He's charged with abuse of a dead body and failure to report a death. He's also one of multiple family members arrested in the investigation.

Through a public records request, the State Attorney's Office released a more than 1,000-page report from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. It gives insight into the months leading up to the murder.

In a jailhouse letter, Angel Rivera allegedly wrote about his son Christopher Otero-Rivera, Montalvo's estranged husband. He stated, "Chris will have to do some time."

In another jailhouse letter to his wife Wanda Rivera, who is accused of tampering with evidence and lying to detectives, Angel Rivera wrote, "the truth will come out, and I will be home soon."

He also said, "If everything turns out right, we are going away for a nice long weekend."

The lengthy Osceola County Sheriff's Office report also shows texts allegedly from Nicole Montalvo talking about her husband saying "I feel like I'm stuck to him no matter what I do."

Montalvo also said, "I'm terrified, but I need to stay strong."

The documents also show Angel Rivera was supposed to attend a lunch on October 19 with members of his church. Someone from his church described him as "overwhelmed and tired." He reportedly told them he was busy removing trees and clearing land on his property.

Pointing to physical evidence, the report shows when investigators responded to Montalvo's abandoned vehicle. The deputy reported "a blue colored latex glove directly behind the trunk of the vehicle."

Investigators also pointed out several large holes dug up on the back side of Rivera's property.

Spectrum News 13 is still examining the over 1,000 pages of documents. We'll let you know what else we find out.