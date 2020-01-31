KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is removing Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala from the Nicole Montalvo murder case and reassigning it to another state attorney.

DeSantis made the announcement during a last-minute appearance Friday afternoon at the Osceola County Administration Building in Kissimmee.

He said State Attorney Brad King of the Fifth Judicial Circuit will be taking over prosecution of the case, DeSantis announced.

"It's my determination that the ends of justice would be best served by reassigning this case to State Attorney Brad King," he said.

"At the end of the day, this is not about a particular sheriff or state attorney or governor, this is about Nicole and her memory. She can't speak for herself, so we as Floridians need to ensure justice is done on her behalf," he continued.

Ayala and Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson have been in a "public and personal" feud over the handling of the case, state Attorney General Ashley Moody said earlier this month in a letter to DeSantis .

Ayala held a news conference January 17 to angrily accuse Gibson of releasing falsehoods in the case, humiliating her office and homicide team. She said she directed the Sheriff's Office not to make any arrests yet so that they had more time to build their case. Once an arrest is made, Ayala said, an accused person must be prosecuted in a set amount of time.

Montalvo's remains were found in October 2019 on her in-laws's property in St. Cloud a few days after she was reported missing. Her estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, and his father, Angel Rivera, face charges in her death .

This isn't the first time Ayala has been removed from high-profile cases. In April 2017, then-Gov. Rick Scott removed her from almost two dozen first-degree murder cases and reassigned them to King after she announced she wouldn't seek death sentences because she thought it wasn't "in the best interests of this community or the best interests in justice."

Ayala will speak at a press conference at 3:30 p.m. in response to the resassignment.