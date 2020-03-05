KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The estranged husband of slain St. Cloud mother Nicole Montalvo has been formally charged with murder in connection to her death.

A grand jury filed the indictment Thursday at the Osceola County courthouse.

Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father Angel Luis Rivera were arrested in October 2019 in connection to Montalvo’s death after her body was found dismembered on Rivera’s property.

The latest charges for Otero-Rivera include second-degree murder, abuse of a dead human body, and tampering with evidence, according to court records.

His father was also formally indicted Thursday. Rivera now faces new charges like abuse of a dead body, accessory after the fact, and tampering with evidence.

A public feud between State Attorney Aramis Ayala and Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson ensued after his agency arrested the estranged husband and father-in-law in October. Ayala said she disagreed with the arrest , as she said more evidence was needed in the case.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ultimately removed Ayala from the case at the end of January . State Attorney Brad King of the Fifth Judicial Circuit has taken over prosecution of the murder case.

Otero-Rivera’s attorney Migdalia Perez told Spectrum News 13 Thursday, “We remain committed to defending our client. The events of today do not change our path.”

Formal arraignment on the new charges is set for next Tuesday.