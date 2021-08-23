DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It has been exactly two months since Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor was shot in the line of duty. On Monday, family and friends will say goodbye.

What You Need To Know The Daytona Beach Police Department will be holding a public processional



It will be after the funeral service at around 1:15 p.m. on Monday



RELATED: Private viewing, funeral set for Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor

Raynor passed away last week from injuries he suffered during the shooting. On Monday morning, a private funeral service will be held for those who knew him to honor his sacrifice.

Throughout the weekend, community members have made their way out to the Daytona Beach Police Department, dropping off flowers and saying prayers, hopeful that in this small way they can show the police department how deeply they feel this loss, too.

Police officers from other departments, sometimes from other states, came over the weekend, saying this is a dangerous job and absolutely devastating when something like this happens.

Janice Price and her daughter live in Volusia County. Price said they were touched by Raynor’s service, bringing with them a dozen roses to leave to him.

“It touched out hearts, it truly did. I am sorry I am going to cry; he just died so young protecting us and our community," Price said of the 26-year-old officer.

Raynor’s patrol car is now covered in flowers and messages for the fallen officer.

Holly Hill Police Officer Robert Culver was one of the many people who came out to pay his respects this weekend. He said he responded to the scene the night Officer Raynor was shot.

“Twenty years without having to respond to a call like that, hoping that never happens again he is a better place," Culver said. “He was a police officer and a brother, I am here to pay my respect."

Before he died Tuesday, Raynor had been fighting for his life in the hospital since he was shot June 23, when the officer approached a man in a vehicle near Kingston Avenue and asked him if he lived nearby, according to bodycam footage released by police.

The man in the car, later identified by investigators as Othal Wallace, 29, can be seen getting agitated in the video before struggling with Raynor. It was during the struggle that a gunshot could be heard.

Wallace was taken into custody three days later in a treehouse on a Georgia property outside of Atlanta, officials said.

Wallace had been charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm. Wallace's charges were upgraded to first-degree murder after Raynor's death, and on Wednesday, state attorney RJ Larizza said he would seek the death penalty.

Funeral services for Raynor are planned for Monday morning at the Ocean Center. It will be a private service.

For community members wanting to say goodbye and thank Officer Raynor for his service one last time, the Daytona Beach Police Department will be holding a public processional through town after the funeral service.

Anyone who wants to pay their respects to Raynor is invited to line up on the sidewalks along International Speedway Boulevard from Beach Street to Nova Street. Flags and other symbols of support are welcomed.

The processional is expected to begin around 1:15 p.m.​