DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police officer Jason Raynor died Tuesday almost two months, after he was shot while investigating a suspicious individual, Chief Jakari Young said in a news release.

What You Need To Know Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor was shot during a patrol on June 23



Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace, 29, has been charged in connection with the shooting



DBPD Chief Jakari Young said Raynor died from his injuries Tuesday

"Today is an extremely difficult day for the Daytona Beach Police Department and the city of Daytona Beach," Young wrote. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that I inform everyone that our beloved brother, Officer Jason Raynor, has passed away with his immediate family by his side."

Raynor, 26, was shot while he was patrolling Kingston Avenue on June 23.

The department released bodycam footage of the incident, showing the officer approaching a man in a vehicle and asking him if he lived nearby.

The man in the car, later identified by investigators as Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace, 29, can be seen getting agitated in the video before struggling with Raynor. It was during the struggle that a gunshot could be heard.

Wallace was taken into custody three days later in a treehouse on a Georgia property outside of Atlanta, officials said.

Wallace had been charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm. Officials did not immediately say if the charge would be upgraded following Raynor's death.

Young thanked the community Tuesday for standing by Raynor and the Daytona Beach Police Department in the aftermath of the shooting.

The passing of Officer Jason Raynor pic.twitter.com/UAXTdepjSF — Chief Jakari Young (@ChiefJakari) August 18, 2021

"The outpouring of love and support that all of you have shown to our police department and to Officer Raynor's family since he was severely injured has been nothing short of amazing," he said in the release. "In His infinite wisdom, God decided that it was time for this courageous young man to guard the gates of Heaven, even though that wasn't the outcome that we all hoped for."

"Now more than ever, we ask for all of you to embrace the Raynor family and the Daytona Beach Police Department in your hearts during this devastating time, and pray that God will give us all the strength to persevere thorogh this senseless tragedy," he continued.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said an online funding site has been set up for Raynor and his family.

Law enforcement officers are gathered outside Halifax Health after news of Officer Raynor’s death @MyNews13 #News13Volusia pic.twitter.com/GdNtm3Deen — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) August 18, 2021

GoFundMe.com, or any other third-party online fundraiser, is not managed by Spectrum Bay News 9 or Spectrum News 13. For more information on how GoFundMe works and its rules, visit http://www.gofundme.com/safety.