DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The suspect in the shooting of a Daytona Beach police office has been taken into custody.

According to Daytona Beach police, Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace was taken into custody early Saturday in a wooded area just outside of Atlanta, Ga.

Wallace had been the subject of a manhunt since the June 23 shooting of Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor.

Police say 26-year-old Officer Jason Raynor was patrolling on Kingston Avenue on Wednesday night when he approached a man who appeared suspicious.

Body camera video released by the police department shows Raynor walking up to 29-year-old Othal Wallace, asking him whether he lived nearby.

The video shows Wallace getting agitated, and then a gunshot is fired.

During a news conference Saturday morning, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said an armed Wallace was apprehended in a treehouse on the wooded property authorities tracked him to.

The US Marshals, FBI, Homeland Security and Georgia State Patrol were all involved in the apprehension.

“The investigation as a whole was extremely challenging,” Young said. “The biggest challenge was just keeping everyone emotionally intact. Because officer safety is critical.”