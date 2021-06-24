DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Sections of I-95 and I-4 in Daytona Beach Wednesday night as a multi-agency manhunt was underway for an individual accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer, officials said.

Along with other agencies, 25 Florida Highway Patrol troopers were involved in the search.

According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the officer radioed that was on Kingston Avenue investigating a suspicious incident. After several minutes, the officer was no longer responding to his radio and other units were dispatched to the scene.

When they arrived, they reported finding the officer on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to Halifax Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced on Twitter that there was a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the capture of the shooter.

$100K REWARD for info leading to the capture of the suspect who shot a @DaytonaBchPD officer tonight. Vehicle is gray 2016 Honda HRV bearing CA tag 7TNX532. The suspect is believed to be Othal WALLACE, B/M, DOB: 03-30-92. He should be considered armed & dangerous. pic.twitter.com/28BPCwpShX — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) June 24, 2021

Chitwood identified Othal Wallace, 29, as a suspect in the shooting and said he may be driving a gray 2016 Honda HRV with California tag 7TNX532.

Chitwood warned that Wallace "should be considered armed & dangerous."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

No other information was immediately released on the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.