DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — A closed casket viewing is taking place Sunday for Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor, a day before his funeral.

Officer Raynor died Tuesday after being shot in the line of duty almost two months ago.

What You Need To Know Viewing taking place Sunday for fallen Daytona Beach officer Jason Raynor



Officer Raynor died Tuesday from injuries suffered when he was shot in the line of duty June 23



PREVIOUS STORY: Death penalty sought in Daytona Beach police officer's slaying

A ceremony was held by the police department last week where members of law enforcement and the public were able to pay their respect.

Sunday's viewing and Monday's funeral are both private events.

Before he died Tuesday, Raynor, 26, had been fighting for his life in the hospital since he was shot June 23, when the officer approached a man in a vehicle near Kingston Avenue and asked him if he lived nearby, according to bodycam footage released by police.

The man in the car, later identified by investigators as Othal Wallace, 29, can be seen getting agitated in the video before struggling with Raynor. It was during the struggle that a gunshot could be heard.

Wallace was taken into custody three days later in a treehouse on a Georgia property outside of Atlanta, officials said.

Wallace had been charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm. Wallace's charges were upgraded to first-degree murder after Raynor's death, and on Wednesday, state attorney RJ Larizza said he would seek the death penalty.