CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — As Florida broke a new milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, many leaders are urging people to follow mask mandates and social distancing guidelines as they hit the beaches Fourth of July weekend.

Although city officials ultimately decided to keep Cape Canaveral beach parking open for the weekend, they still want beachgoers to continue to practice social distancing and other safety precautions.

In a press release, the city said the following: “While Cape Canaveral beaches and beach parking remain open, is critical for both residents and out-of-town visitors to put the safety of their families and their communities first and celebrate the Fourth of July responsibly in small groups, adhering to both local ordinances and CDC guidelines.”

Cape Canaveral beachgoer Shayla Hardie says she's getting all her beach time now instead of dealing with the weekend crowds.

Hardie told Spectrum News 13 she believes it would have been best if the city closed parking just for the weekend. She has a grandfather with COPD at home, along with a young son, so she's taking as many precautions necessary. Since many people carrying COVID-19 are asymptomatic, she's worried people won't be staying safe this weekend.

Wastewater data from Memorial Day week and the Demo-2 launch showed about 85 people had COVID-19 in the city, and council members are not taking any chances.

The city is urging people to make new holiday traditions, because residents are safer at home.

Daytona Beach

With huge crowds expected at Daytona Beach this weekend, it’s all hands on deck for Volusia County Beach Safety.

“This is our Superbowl. This our World Series with our busiest weekend,” said Volusia County Beach Safety Director Ray Machester.

They will plenty of lifeguards and crews will be on four-wheelers patrolling. They are reminding people there is no alcohol on the beach or fireworks.

Businesses are pitching in to do their part make sure people are safe, including hotels having markings on the ground for social distancing, as well as offering masks.

Officials recommend when not on beach and going in and out restaurants and businesses to wear their masks.