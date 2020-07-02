STATEWIDE — Another record has been broken as the Florida Department of Health reported that there are more than 10,000 new cases on Thursday.

There are 10,109 positive cases reported on Thursday, stated the department, with 67 new deaths and 325 hospitalizations.

The previous record of daily coronavirus cases reported by the health department was on Saturday, June 27, with 9,585 cases.

Various parts of the Tampa Bay and Central Florida areas saw a range of numbers that were reported on Thursday. Orange County, one of the hardest-hit areas, saw 584 new cases reported on Thursday. The day before, it was 560 and on Tuesday, it was 300.

This week, Polk County saw the numbers increasing and on Thursday it was 279.

Seminole and Volusia counties have been very similar to the number of cases and on Thursday that was the same case as Seminole County reported 155 and Volusia County had 153.

On Thursday, the department reported one new death for each of the following counties: Orange County, Osceola County and Lake County.

Statewide hospitalizations are also up, with 15,150 in total.

However, some areas are seeing lower coronavirus numbers and health experts are crediting a large portion of that to more people are wearing face masks.

"It is going to be critical to slow down the pandemic in our county. It's the only tool that we have in our toolbox right now short of a cure or a vaccine," explained Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino.

Meanwhile, at least 21 Publix supermarket stores in the Orlando area have at least one associate who tested positive for coronavirus.

Publix confirmed they also have COVID-19 cases at stores in Seminole, Volusia, Lake, Osceola, and Sumter counties. The grocery chain says all of their employees who test positive are getting 14 days' paid leave so they can quarantine.

Publix stated it will continue to enforce protective measures in its stores.