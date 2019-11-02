ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The mother-in-law of Nicole Montalvo is out on bond this morning after being arrested for allegedly lying to detectives and tampering with evidence.

Authorities arrested Wanda Rivera, 59, on Friday. She posted her $100,000 bond later that night.

Sheriff Russ Gibson said there will likely be more arrests in this case. “There are others out there, and they know who I am talking to,” Gibson said, addressing them. “We know who you are. We’re about to show up at your doorstep too.”

Montalvo was last seen on October 21, dropping off her son to the Rivera family’s house in St. Cloud. Authorities uncovered her remains at the property days later, and eventually found more remains (likely Montalvo’s) at a nearby property also owned by the Rivera family.

Her estranged husband, Christopher J. Otero Rivera, and father-in-law, Angel Luis Rivera, are charged with first-degree murder. They are being held at the Osceola County Jail.

Montalvo and Otero Rivera, were in the middle of a divorce. Court records show he had a history of domestic violence against her.

On October 7, Montalvo wrote to a judge, asking to drop a protection order against Otero Rivera. She wrote that she has a “lot of trust” in her in-laws, saying: “[N]o matter what happens they are always there for me and our son.”