OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The estranged husband and the father-in-law of missing Osceola County mother, Nicole Montalvo, are now charged in her murder and are set to face a judge Monday morning.

Angel Rivera and Christopher Otero-Rivera are Montalvo's estranged husband and father-in-law and were charged with her murder Sunday.

The two men were arrested Friday on unrelated charges and on Sunday night, they were charged with Montalvo's murder.

On Sunday, it was learned that the human remains found Friday in St. Cloud belong to Montalvo, who was last week on Monday night, October 21, 2019.

Montalvo's parents contacted law enforcement about her disappearance Wednesday, according to authorities. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office received a warrant to search the Riveras' property Thursday morning.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said late Sunday evening that the investigation is far from over, saying there is still much more ground to cover and urging anyone with information to come forward now before authorities do.

"We're going to get everyone involved in this case. Everyone. Whatever role you played, however small or insignificant you think it may be, your world is closing in on you," warned Gibson.

On Sunday, investigators uncovered what they believe to be more human remains at the Rivera’s property on Henry J. Avenue, Gibson said. That property is a few blocks from their home on Hixon Avenue.

Montalvo was dropping off her 8-year-old son at the suspects' home on Hixon Avenue

Investigators say the human remains they uncovered on that property Friday, belong to her. And the possible human remains investigators found on Henry J. Avenue are also on the Rivera's land.

They are set to face a judge on Monday.

There will be a candlelight vigil for Montalvo at the St. Cloud lakefront Monday night, October 28.