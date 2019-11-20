OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Called a person of interest in her slaying, Nicole Montalvo's brother-in-law bonded out of jail, according to officials.

Nicholas Rivera, 28, has bonded out of the Osceola County Jail, confirmed Hope Hicka, the public safety information specialists with the Osceola County Corrections.

On Friday, November 01, 2019, Rivera was taken into custody on a warrant charging him with eight counts of possession of child pornography while he was in Georgia.

He is also described by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office as a person of interest in her murder.

His brother is Montalvo's estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera. Ostero-River and their father, Angel Louis Rivera, have both been charged with first-degree murder Montalvo's death. Her remains were found at a St. Cloud home days after she was reported missing last month.

She had gone to the home to drop off her young son and was not seen again.

His mother, Wanda Rivera, posted her $100,000 bond on Saturday, November 2, 2019, after she was arrested for tampering with evidence and lying to detectives.