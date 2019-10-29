ORLANDO, Fla. — Court and jail documents obtained by the Spectrum News 13 Watchdog team say that Nicole Montalvo's estranged husband, who's charged in her murder, was wearing an ankle monitor.

The heavily redacted documents, which include arrest warrants and affidavits dated Monday, were issued by the Florida Department of Corrections and the Ninth Judicial Circuit of Orange and Osceola counties and pertain to Christopher J. Otero-Rivera and his father, Angel Luis Rivera.

The ankle bracelet for Otero-Rivera, who is Montalvo's husband, had been ordered by the court for a 2018 domestic violence incident involving the couple. However, since the suspected murder location is at his parents' St. Cloud home, where he was living, it’s not clear whether his travels would have set off any alerts.

Otero-Rivera and his father were charged with first-degree murder on Sunday in Montalvo's killing. Her family had reported her missing last week.

According to the documents, Otero-Rivera was not supposed to have direct contact with his estranged wife but admitted to calling her. He was charged with violating a court "no-contact" order. His father was initially charged with possession of weapons or ammunition by a convicted felon.