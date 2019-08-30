ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen, Central Florida-area and state governments are preparing their emergency operations centers, urging residents to have their hurricane preparations done as soon as possible.

And they're not the only ones preparing, we're monitoring preparations with residents, shops, theme parks and more.

As updates from our reporters come in, we will share them here.

Statewide

Florida Highway Patrol's Lt. Kim Montes said troopers will be working longer shifts — 12 hours on and 12 hours off — starting Saturday to accommodate requests from county emergency operations center across Florida due to Hurricane Dorian.

The state will evaluate requests from emergency operations centers and direct the FHP’s response. Troopers may be called upon to escort deliveries of food, fuel, or other supplies depending on the state’s direction.

In the past, troopers have been stationed at busy service plazas on Florida’s Turnpike to ensure motorists gas up in an orderly fashion during evacuations. — Greg Angel, Spectrum News

County and Local Governments

City of Orlando

The city of Orlando has declared a state of emergency. the city will continue to pick up yard waste, but that will stop on Monday.

The city also is waiving parking fees for a limited time. LYNX Bus Service will shut down when winds reach 35 mph., and construction on I-4 will stop soon so storm preparations can begin.

OUC says they have already tripled resources for power restoration. The agency will start with critical infrastructures.

The city is also advising the windows in high rises downtown need to be secured.

Seminole County

Seminole County Emergency Operations Center is now open. According to the county, they are expecting power outages and curfews to be put in place.

All Seminole County Public Schools activities Friday night will go as planned. However, any school meetings, events, athletics, or other activities beginning Saturday will be canceled through Tuesday.

No word yet if schools will also be closed on and after Wednesday.

The county will not release the names and location of hurricane shelters until Sunday morning at the earliest.

Boaters in Sanford should also anticipate a loss in power. Flooding is expected to occur in parts of Seminole County as a result of Hurricane Dorian, but as of now there is no plan in place to relocate water to lakes, rivers, or retention ponds.

Volusia County

Daytona Beach Shores is now under a voluntary evacuation order, according to Volusia County officials.

Officials said they're hoping residents will listen to any evacuation orders. For those unable to leave, they expect to open shelters either Sunday or Monday.

Beware of Price Gouging

Price gouging is against the law during a state of emergency, which the governor declared Wednesday. Price gouging is charging for essential items heavily exceeding the average from the past 30 days.

Price gougers in Florida can be fined up to $1,000 per violation and as much as $25,000 for multiple violations within a 24-hour period.

The state attorney general has activated a special hotline to report violations: 1-866-9-NO-SCAM.

Live Updates from our Reporters