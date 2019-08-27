ORLANDO, Fla. — With Dorian on a forecast track for the east coast of Central Florida, municipalities in the area are beginning to open sand bag operations before the flooding and heavy rain arrive.
Here's a continually updated list of sand bag locations in the Central Florida area. Check back here as we add times and locations.
Orange County
The county has opened sand bag stations at five parks through August 31. All sites are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
The five sand bag stations are:
- Barnett Park, 4801 W Colonial Drive
- Blanchard Park, 2451 N Dean Road
- Bithlo Community Park, 18501 Washington Avenue
- Meadow Woods Recreation Center, 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle
- West Orange Recreational Complex, 309 S West Crown Point Road (Limited hours on Sundays - 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
All supplies will be provided for residents to make their own sand bags. This includes bags, tools, and sand, as well as a guide that shows how to fill, store, and dispose of sand bags. There is a limit of 10 sand bags per household. You must present valid ID to prove county residence.
Seminole County
The county will make sand bags available beginning Wednesday at Boombah Seminole County Sports Complex. Residents should bring their own shovels and fill their own bags. Go to www.seminolecountyfl.gov/sandbags for more information.
