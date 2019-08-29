ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Dorian is prompting municipalities, organizations, districts, agencies, and groups, to shut down operations across Central Florida.
Here's a list of important closures that may affect you. We'll continually update this list as we get more information, so refresh this article periodically for more.
Airports
Orlando International Airport: No closures yet, though travelers are being urged to check with their individual airlines if they have questions about their flights and schedules. As of Thursday morning, two flights from Puerto Rico were canceled because of the storm.
Schools
UCF will close starting at 5 p.m. Friday, August 30 and will remain closed through at least Tuesday, September 3.
Palmer College of Chiropractic Florida in Port Orange will close at 4:30 p.m. August 29, and clinics will close at 7:30 p.m. They will remain closed through at least Tuesday, September 3.
