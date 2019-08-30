The state of emergency issued for Hurricane Dorian also protects people from price gouging.
Examples of necessary commodities covered by the Florida statute are food, ice, gas, and lumber.
Residents who think they have been the victim of price gouging can call 1-866-966-7226 or report it online.
The Attorney General's website has a question/answer page that deals with price gouging. You can learn more information here.