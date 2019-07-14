SANFORD, Fla. — Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Grant Amato, the Chuluota man accused of killing his parents and brother in January.
Chad and Margaret Amato and Cody Amato, who were found shot to death in the family's Sultan Circle home.
Grant Amato was found at a hotel in Orange County.
Documents released in the case show Amato was fighting with his parents after he allegedly stole $200,000 to interact with an online call girl from Bulgaria.
Amato checked into a rehab facility for sex addiction, but the document says his father later caught him trying to contact the woman, and he kicked Amato out of the house.
Amato's attorneys say the prosecution has not produced any physical evidence linking him to the murders. Amato has pleaded not guilty to the murders.