SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Triple-murder suspect Grant Amato, accused of killing his parents and brother, pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

He is accused of killing his family members in Chuluota back in January.

Deputies say 59-year-old Chad Amato, 61-year-old Margaret Amato and 31-year-old Cody Amato were all found shot to death inside the Sultan Circle home on Friday, January 25.

According to court records, family members told investigators that Grant Amato had stolen $200,000 for a Bulgarian call girl.

He was not granted bond.

He was supposed to appear in court on Tuesday, but the court reporter was not present.

