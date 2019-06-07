SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County man accused of killing his parents and brother over an online romance, authorities say, is still trying to get out of jail.

Spectrum News 13 has uncovered an incident that happened with the family a month before they were killed.

Grant Amato sits in the Seminole County jail, accused of shooting his family, execution-style, in their Chuluota home in late January.

A newly uncovered report shows that his brother, Cody, and mother, Margaret, placed a missing-persons call to police to report Grant's disappearance.

On December 20, 2018, Cody and Margaret Amato called 911 to report that Grant Amato was "depressed and possibly suicidal." They also said that Grant had recently gone to a mental health counselor and that he broke down emotionally and admitted to being severely depressed.

In December of 2018, Cody and Margaret Amato reported their son Grant Amato missing and was demonstrating suicidal feelings. She also told police on this day that her and her son Cody were, "100% convinced he will try to harm himself."

The report also states that Amato had access to firearms and owns firearms. Investigators weren't sure whether he took any from the house.

The next day, police found Amato at his grandmother’s house in Apopka. At the time, Apopka Police determined, Amato did not indicate a need for psychiatric evaluation.

Grant Amato's parents and brother — 59-year-old Chad, 61-year-old Margaret, and 31-year-old Cody — were all found shot to death inside their home on Sultan Circle on Friday, January 25.

The State Attorney has released emails to and from Grant Amato while in jail. In their discovery, the prosecution found one item of particular interest: the "hint" word for his email password was "Shinigami," which means "God or spirit of death that invites humans to their death."

Amato has also exchanged emails with a writer in New York and a filmmaker. To both, Grant Amato references his struggle and hopes to find funds for bail. In one email, he writes: "I am hoping someone can help me out with that because I’ve done all that I can to reach out and try and procure the funds necessary." In another, he says, "If you happen to know any millionaires who would like to post my bond, I'd be eternally grateful and I’d give exclusive rights to you for my story."

Grant Amato also made a reference to his online girlfriend in Belgium, Silvie, saying, "She had nothing to do with anything that has happened."

Jeff Dowdy who is leading Amato’s defense, was unavailable for comment Friday.