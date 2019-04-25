SANFORD, Fla. — A judge in Seminole County granted bond Thursday for a Chuluota man accused of killing his family over a dispute about a an online call girl.

Grant Amato was arrested in January for killing parents, brother

Amato's attorneys asked for $150,000 bond, while prosecutors wanted $25 million

PREVIOUS STORY: Chuluota Man Accused of Killing Parents, Brother Pleads Not Guilty

The judge set bond for Grant Amato, 29, at $750,000, $250,000 for each count of murder. He was also told he cannot have access to computers or online data, and no contact with witnesses. He must wear a monitoring device and he must remain in Central Florida.

Amato was arrested in January after his parents and his brother were all found shot to death inside their Chuluota home.

Investigators say Amato had been feuding with his family since they learned he stole $200,000 to interact with an online call girl from Bulgaria. Investigators say Amato's parents told him he could stay in the home if he stopped contacting her, and he was kicked out when he was caught trying to talk to her.

Amato's attorneys had asked for $150,000 bond, while prosecutors had requested $25 million.