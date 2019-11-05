CENTRAL FLORIDA — From a controversial performing arts center to the mayor in Mount Dora, Oviedo and Orlando, voters in Central Florida have much to decide on Tuesday's Election Day.

When Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced his re-election bid, he might not realize that he would now face two challengers on the ballot.

It is a coveted spot, not only as the face of the City Beautiful, but for someone with influence that goes far beyond city limits.

Dyer is seeking his fifth term, campaigning on his 16 years of steady leadership and economic growth.

However, his two opponents, City Commissioner Sam Ings and Navy veteran Aretha Simons, say it is time for change.

Both blame Dyer for a lack of affordable housing and low wages in Orlando.

And it is not just about overseeing the city's $1.3 billion budget, the mayor's position also has influence at the airport, expressway authority, utility commission and tourism council, making it one of the most powerful positions in all of Central Florida.

Elections in off years can be swung with just a few votes because of historical low voter turnout.

Even before polls open on Tuesday, turnout has been just 6.37 percent. That is 11,229 people out of 176,387 registered voters casting a ballot by mail or in person at an early voting location.

Since Ings is leaving his District 6 seat, three candidates are vying for his spot on the city council.

And if you live in District 4, your ballot will look like this: Patty Sheehan automatically will serve another term since her competitor dropped out.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.