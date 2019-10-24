ORLANDO, Fla. — The three candidates for Orlando mayor will answer questions in a one-hour debate tonight hosted by Spectrum News 13.

The debate is taking place at the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. It will air live on Spectrum News 13.

Incumbent mayor Buddy Dyer will face challengers Sam Ings, the District 6 city commissioner, and Aretha Simons, a Navy veterans and businesswoman.

The election is on Tuesday, November 5, with early voting beginning October 28.

TONIGHT: The 3 candidates for Orlando mayor face each other in our exclusive debate, at 7 p.m. from the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center. Why should you watch? Because the mayor of Orlando is one of the most important positions in Central Florida: https://t.co/1vyIJ83mi6 pic.twitter.com/ZC1eHUcpwY — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) October 24, 2019

Dyer has dominated the races since 2003 and wants to add a fifth term as mayor to his resume. He says under his leadership, they’ve been able to accomplish a lot of projects and he says Orlando needs him to complete the ones still in progress.

“We have great momentum and we need to keep that momentum going, finishing the performing arts center, next phase of creative village, working on affordable housing, continuing to work on homeless issues,” Dyer said.

Commissioner Ings, who has sat with Dyer on the city council for years, says Dyer has allowed Orlando to fall short when it comes to affordable housing over his long term.

And Ings says that will be a priority of his administration.

“Where were we? So we could’ve not gotten into this situation of being ranked number one in the worst for affordable housing, in the city of Orlando throughout the whole country of the United States,” Ings said.

Simons is a newcomer to politics. She, like Ings, says under Dyer’s leadership, while much has been accomplished, many key issues have fallen by the wayside.

“We are dead last in affordable housing, we are dead last when it comes to minimum wages, out of all 50 states," Simons said. "We shouldn’t be dead last in anything if everybody knows about our city.”

Now voters will get to hear directly from these three in order to help make their decision whether they want the years-long brand of leadership to stay, or try something new.