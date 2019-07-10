OVIEDO, Fla. — As of Wednesday, only one person is registered to run for mayor in the city of Oviedo — Megan Sladek, who previously served on Oviedo’s city council .

Megan Sladek, former council member, running to be Oviedo mayor

She's going to door-to-door on her bike to meet potential voters

Current Oviedo Mayor Dominic Persampiere has not announced whether he's running again

More Seminole County headlines

With the November elections getting closer, the Oviedo resident is putting herself out there.

On her 7-year-old bike, Sladek is hitting the campaign trail riding, door-knocking, and talking to potential voters.

“I have lived here my entire life, and I am not moving,” Sladek said. “I want this to be a place that my family can live 20, 30, 40 years and beyond ... ”

There’s nothing fancy about her current campaign — the mayoral candidate gets on her bike with a bell and two campaign posters, and then she attempts to meet and greet as many people as she can.

“At first they are a little confused, but once we get going, people are very receptive and excited to see there is someone willing to sweat and do things considered the right way,” Sladek explained.

Sladek will ride her bike four to five days a week, trying to knock on a 100 doors a day. Her main goal is simple: Try to get as much face-to-face time as she can get with voters.

If voters aren’t home, that is OK with her. She’ll leave a note letting them know she hopes to have the chance to speak with them soon and leaves her phone number.

Some Oviedo residents told Spectrum News 13 Wednesday that Megan hasn’t come to their door or left a note yet, but they aren’t opposed to it.

“No one really knocks on doors these days,” Oviedo resident Courtney Ring said. “I guess after introducing themselves, (it’d) be nice to hold a short conversation about what you are interested in and what you are passionate about.”

Even if no one answers the door, Megan isn’t afraid to speak to those willing to stop on their drives home to chat.

Spectrum News 13 left messages for current Oviedo Mayor Dominic Persampiere to ask if he plans to run for re-election, but he did not get back to us.

Potential candidates must have all their paperwork in to the Supervisor of Elections by August 16.