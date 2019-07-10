By Rebecca Turco

Spectrum News Reporter

ORLANDO, Fla. — Closing arguments have start on Wednesday for the trial of Scott Nelson, who is convicted of killing Jennifer Fulford, a Winter Park nanny and personal assistant, and jurors might start deliberations later in the day.

CLOSING ARGUMENTS UNDERWAY in the trial of a man convicted in the killing of Winter Park nanny Jennifer Fulford. An asst state atty beginning her closing argument now. Jury will likely begin deliberations today to decide whether Scott Nelson should get death penalty. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/wEPkxgxXCU — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) July 10, 2019

On Tuesday, the state called a psychologist to the stand, who rebutted Nelson's claims on Monday that prison made him a homicidal maniac.

"The prison environment didn't create Mr. Nelson. Mr. Nelson is Mr. Nelson for a very long time, including when he was in the prison environment and when he was in the street," said Dr. Greg Prichard.

When Nelson took the stand on Monday, he described being treated unfairly for more than 20 years in prison.

"You go through such extreme situations, every shape manner and form. Locked in cells with extreme temperatures, cold, heat, insects, bugs. Pigeons, rats, roaches. Horrible food, abuse from staff. And that's the short list," he described.

His lawyers, trying to sway jurors saying that, compounded with his mental history, made him the man is today.

However, the psychologist's testimony was not the only thing that happened in the courtroom on Tuesday.

Judge Keith F. White questioned three jurors individually about an incident they reported while on a midday break, where jurors say a man approached them and told them that Scott Nelson should die. They say the man even became violent, punching a window and getting a bloody hand.

When White asked the jurors if they could still keep an open mind about the case, they all said yes.

Meanwhile, the judge has told jurors to pack a bag because they will likely begin deliberations on Wednesday and not be able to come home until they decide Nelson's fate.

The jury convicted Nelson in the murder of Fulford back in 2017, who was a nanny and personal assistant in Winter Park.

The jury will decide whether to sentence Nelson to death. The decision must be unanimous, or else Nelson will get life in prison.